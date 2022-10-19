'Catherine McKenney has an extensive history of using harmful and misleading rhetoric against police officers,' says Ottawa Police Association
Interim President of the Ottawa Police Association calls out mayoral candidate, Catherine McKenney and refuses to endorse her.
Interim President Brian Samuel of the Ottawa Police Association (OPA) called out city councillor and mayoral candidate, Catherine McKenney, regarding the issuing of a questionnaire to candidates by the OPA.
His comments hint that they are not endorsing or supporting McKenney, and that the OPA claims that “when you are in a position of authority and trust like the mayor, language matters and leadership matters.”
Samuel added that the OPA will “respect the democratic process,” hoping that voters will make the right decision.
In the video message, the interim president reads from the OPA's statement:
Mayoral candidate Catherine McKenney was among the seven candidates who chose not to reply to our mayoral survey.
Furthermore, they have not attempted to engage in any form of dialog with the Ottawa Police Association.
Catherine McKenney has an extensive history of using harmful and misleading rhetoric against police officers.
They have a voting record at council supporting proposals that would defund police.
Catherine McKenney's support for the Ottawa Coalition for a People's Budget would lead to the effective withdrawal of police from responding to over 400,000 calls for service by Ottawa residents, all at a time when property and violent crime are increasing.
Further, Catherine McKenney has supported incorrect statements and dangerous stereotypes about police. Support of any attempts to characterize Ottawa Police Association members as abusive, racist and violent are not only wrong, but do not align with the record of millions of calls for service over decades that have been handled with diligence and professionalism by our members.
When you are in a position of authority and trust like the mayor, language matters and leadership matters. Both have consequences for our members and Ottawa residents.
