'Catherine McKenney has an extensive history of using harmful and misleading rhetoric against police officers,' says Ottawa Police Association

Interim President Brian Samuel of the Ottawa Police Association (OPA) called out city councillor and mayoral candidate, Catherine McKenney, regarding the issuing of a questionnaire to candidates by the OPA.

His comments hint that they are not endorsing or supporting McKenney, and that the OPA claims that “when you are in a position of authority and trust like the mayor, language matters and leadership matters.”

Samuel added that the OPA will “respect the democratic process,” hoping that voters will make the right decision.

In the video message, the interim president reads from the OPA's statement: