Is Yuri Fulmer the best choice to defeat David Eby's NDP? | Interview

With the clock ticking on the deadline to become a member of the Conservative Party of B.C. and eligible to vote in their ongoing leadership race, I sat down with Yuri Fulmer to press him on why he believes he’s the right choice to lead the party at a pivotal moment for the province.

During our sit-down, Fulmer, a businessman known for owning more than 30 A&W franchises with a background in investment and philanthropy, discussed his plan to protect land rights in British Columbia in the face of what some describe as reconciliation overreach, beyond simply repealing the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (DRIPA) Act. We also got into how he would depoliticize public education beyond removing the Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity program, something all candidates have pledged to do.

I asked what a Fulmer-led government would have done differently during the declared COVID-19 pandemic, when the unvaccinated faced arbitrary restrictions and medical coercion in the workplace became the norm.

I further pressed him on his proposed deal with the breakaway OneBC Party, which would see the party run uncontested in five or more than 90 ridings in the next election.

Fulmer and OneBC leader Dallas Brodie argue the “Unite the Right” strategy would prevent vote splitting and help defeat the NDP. Critics, however, say it could backfire, pushing more centrist or left-leaning conservatives away if they disagree with OneBC’s bold politics.

The deadline to become a member of the Conservative Party of B.C. is 5 p.m. PST today, April 18.

You can watch more of my coverage with the other candidates by clicking on their names below:

Kerry-Lynne Findlay.

Caroline Elliott.

Peter Milobar.

Iain Black.