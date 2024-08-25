Support for Israel has become a left vs. right issue

This is just an excerpt from The Ezra Levant Show. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Monday - Friday @ 8 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on August 23, 2024.

On last Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra was joined by Daniel Pipes, President of the Middle East Forum, to discuss the current state of the ongoing war between Israel and Iran-allied proxies including Hamas and Hezbollah.

Ezra began by questioning who is setting American policy towards Israel, given that President Joe Biden is now a lame duck and mentally diminished. "I do still think Biden is the key factor here though," said Daniel. "I agree with you, he has his limitations mentally. His problem has been that he has an old-fashioned Democratic affection for Israel dating back 50-plus years. But his party, the younger people, the activists despise Israel."

The two also discussed the attitudes of the Democratic Party as a whole towards Israel, especially senior figures such as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. Schumer, in particular, delivered a speech in March openly denouncing Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu. "Calling for the decapitation and the firing of Netanyahu — yeah, that might not be anti-Israel, but that's pretty crazy," said Ezra.

"The Republicans by and large, are full throated pro-Israel, standing by Israel, and there are some Democrats notably John Fetterman. But overall, the Democratic Party or the liberal left in the United States, as around the world, is turning against Israel," said Daniel.

"It's a left-right debate, and it didn't used to be that way."