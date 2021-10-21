It is Time to Raise Our Flag

By Adam Soos PETITION: Raise Our Flag The Canadian flags have been at half-mast for too long. Sign the petition on this page to have Prime Minister Justin Trudeau raise them for Remembrance Day. 19 signatures

Goal: 5,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure Send an email directly to the Prime Minister Send an email to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to have the Canadian flag raised from half-mast. Send an Email

It is time for us to raise our flag.

Our prime minister, Justin Trudeau thinks we need to earn the right to fly our flag again, but men like him could never earn that right.

Soldiers who fought and died for our fundamental Canadian values earned and defended that right already.

Indigenous communities across Canada who struggle with long-term boil water advisories, poverty, and addiction issues— they don’t need more empty gestures from a Prime Minister who goes surfing in Tofino on the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

They need tangible progress from men and women of action.

Men and women like the soldiers who paid the ultimate price for our freedom.

How many Indigenous issues has the Prime Minister addressed since lowering the flags to half-mast?

If Canadians truly want to make amends for what happened in residential schools, let’s prove we care by improving the lives of Indigenous youth who can’t turn on a tap and drink clean water or safely have a bath.

Helping our Indigenous youth suffering today does far more to honour those lost in residential schools than any symbolic gesture ever could.

With Remembrance Day fast approaching, it is time we raise our flag.

Dishonouring the unmarked graves of those who fought and died overseas does nothing to remedy the tragedy of unmarked graves here in Canada.

It is time to do the Canadian thing, raise the flag to honour our soldiers and roll up our sleeves to help our Indigenous brothers and sisters.

If you agree that it is time to raise our flag, please send an email to Justin Trudeau and please sign the petition on this page.