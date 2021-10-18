It's a bird... it's a plane... No, it's bisexual Superman!

DC Comics made the stunning and brave decision last week, announcing that the new Superman — Clark Kent's son, Jon Kent — is coming out as bisexual. The decision, regardless of opinions, certainly generated buzz and headlines in the media.

One such person to cover the subject was Rebel's Andrew Chapados, who released a video with his take on the subject.

Andrew joined self-identified comic book geek David Menzies on last week's episode of Rebel Roundup for a deeper dive into Superman's gender non-conforming son.

In Andrew's opinion:

Well I think it's, for lack of a better term, a psy-op, David Menzies. We've got this easily spoken about on conservative media, where we're going 'can you believe they're changing this character to another social justice left-wing trope? And on the left wing, they're saying 'can we believe that the conservatives can't accept somebody because they're gay and because it's a comic book that's changing and wants to be inclusive and represent different people?' It's got both sides talking about it, and I think it's just one of those things where it's a news story that can get passed around and get everybody clicks. I don't think there's a lot of energy behind it.

For the full episode of Rebel Roundup, become a subscriber to RebelNews+ today.