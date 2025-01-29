Jagmeet Singh signals he might back a new Liberal leader

A sharp 25% tariff on Canadian goods imported to the United States could be imposed as early as the weekend, with President Donald Trump maintaining his commitment to the measure unless border security is increased.

New White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed this was Trump's intention during her first press briefing on Tuesday.

Should the tariff on imports be imposed, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh teased a potential reversal of his previous position of refusing to support the Liberals, no matter who leads the party after Justin Trudeau.

“When we think about the analysis that’s out there, if those Trump tariffs come in place, there are hundreds and thousands of Canadian jobs at risk,” Singh told reporters on Tuesday.

“If there is any desire to move forward,” Singh said, “the government should call us together like we did during COVID and discuss a plan that supports workers.”

On Wednesday's Rebel Roundup livestream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle weighed in on whether Singh would actually continue to prop up the unpopular Liberal government.

“What Jagmeet Singh is doing right here is signalling to the government what he needs to hear in order to keep on side with the government,” said Lise, recalling how she predicted top Liberal leadership contender Mark Carney could offer Singh a deal he couldn't refuse. “It's insane,” she added.

“All he [Singh] does is go from one act of blackmail to the next,” Sheila said, pointing out the NDP has leveraged Liberal weakness to pursue the party's policies.

“He keeps prattling on about workers, their solution is shutter in the one cudgel we have against the Americans — Alberta, Saskatchewan and to some extent British Columbia oil and gas. The thing that they kept saying there's no business case for. The thing that they kept saying, well we should phase it out and time is ticking on Canadian oil and gas. That thing is the one thing that they think they can use against the Americans, which they constitutionally can't, and nobody seems to care about those jobs except [Alberta Premier] Danielle Smith.”

