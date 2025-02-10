WATCH: Jagmeet Singh wars with Elon Musk, threatens ‘100% tariff’ on Tesla

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh made targeted remarks against billionaire Elon Musk, which appeared driven by ideology, marking the second such attack in as many weeks.

“I’ve been speaking to a lot of Canadians about how they feel about what Donald Trump's doing,” NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh told reporters Monday morning.

“People feel offended at this idea of the 51st state,” he said. “We know that the billionaire buddy of Donald Trump, Elon Musk, is a driving force behind the fifty-first state.”

During a press conference at Mar-a-Lago last month, then president-elect Donald Trump said he would use “economic force” — not military force — against Canada in trade disputes.

“You get rid of that artificially drawn [border] line,” he notes, “and it would also be much better for national security.” More recently, the president jokingly said Canada should join the United States to avoid tariffs altogether, though that appears to have gone over Singh’s head.

“You know, we were good neighbours,” said the three-term New Democrat. “We worked together to build a good economy, and Donald Trump has insulted us.”

He welcomed Canadians who had decidedly pledged to buy Canadian well into the future. “It's the right thing to do.”

Meanwhile, Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced last Monday that he would be "ripping up" a $100 million contract with Starlink, another company owned by Musk. Ford quietly reversed course hours later when President Trump delayed indiscriminate tariffs on Canadian exports.

The premier rejected calls to axe the deal as recently as late-January, though that changed following an executive order to tariff all Canadian exports, then-slated for February 4.

“I never believe in starting a fight, but I believe in winning the fight,” Ford said at the time, in line with rhetoric espoused by Singh.

“We want to pick a fight with this guy because we want to take him on,” said the NDP leader. “I’m not gonna stand back while he takes shots at our country.”

Singh then threatened retaliation against Musk, claiming 100% tariffs on Tesla cars were necessary amid ongoing trade disputes.

“You pick a fight with Canada, we're gonna fight back,” the MP from Burnaby said.