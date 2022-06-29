Jane Fonda: 'Redefine vaginas as AK47s'

AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

“Hanoi” Jane Fonda, the actress-turned-activist weighed in on the repeal of Roe v. Wade proposing that Americans “redefine vaginas as AK-47s,” implying that guns have more rights than women.

Addressing the issue on Twitter, Fonda proposed that “If a corporation can be defined as a person, why not redefine vaginas as AK47s,” said the 84-year-old actress.

“That way they’d be free of governmental restrictions by those who care about ‘the sanctity of life,’” she added.

If a corporation can be defined as a person, why not redefine vaginas as AK47s. That way they’d be free of governmental restrictions by those who care about ‘the sanctity of life’. — Jane Seymour Fonda (@Janefonda) June 28, 2022

Despite her remarks, firearms in the United States face more legislation than any other forms of private property, requiring permits to be concealed-carried outside in states that even allow it. Most public venues, including schools, libraries and government buildings prohibit firearms on their grounds.

In addition to the difficulties posed to legal gun owners, firearms face the imposition of stringent regulations prohibiting any significant alterations to their makeup, including a ban on select fire for any civilian firearms produced after 1986.

In response to Fonda's remarks, gun-rights activist and conservative commentator Dana Loesch quipped, "Hers is high capacity."

Fonda’s remarks come in the way of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe before implementing any new laws prohibiting legal firearms ownership. Democrats have constantly and consistently used mass shooting incidents to push for a ban on so-called “assault weapons,” citing the use of AR-15 style semi-automatic rifles in mass shootings in Buffalo, New York and Uvalde, Texas by assailants.

Last month, Fonda appeared on The View to share her thoughts on the leaked Roe v. Wade opinion draft, where she told viewers to “fight like hell” following the bill’s passage.

“And if it does [overturn], fight like hell through the vote,” said Fonda. “One of the things that this horrendous leak shows us is the importance of voting.”

“The Republicans complain about activist Supreme Court, activist lawyers — this is the most activist, politically oriented, narrowly focused Supreme Court in United States history, so we have to vote,” stressed the actress.

“We have to mobilize to get out the vote in the midterm elections and in 2024 to make sure that we don’t put in office anyone who does not support women’s right to choose and doesn’t understand the crisis called the climate crisis, which we have only eight years to address,” she said.