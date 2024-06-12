Jesse Watters slams Biden family's lack of remorse and alleged cover-ups

AP Photo/George Walker IV

On Tuesday night, Fox News host Jesse Watters lambasted President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, following his conviction on multiple felony counts related to gun crimes earlier in the day. The 54-year-old was found guilty of lying to a federally licensed firearms dealer, making a false claim on a federal firearms background check form, and being in possession of an illegally obtained firearm. Hunter Biden could face up to 25 years in prison and fines of up to $750,000.

“There’s no contrition at all by the Biden family. Hunter didn’t show any remorse, he was smiling afterwards,” Watters began. “His father’s not ashamed, wouldn’t even gently condemn his son’s actions. Hunter’s committed more crimes than we can count and all Biden says is he’s ‘proud.’ The reason Hunter’s broken the law for 30 years and not paid the Piper is because of his dad. If every time I screwed up, and my dad’s response was, ‘I’m proud, son, I love you,’ I’d keep screwing up. Bailing somebody out over and over again doesn’t mean you love them.”

“Hunter was kicked out of the Navy for cocaine on an administrative discharge instead of a dishonorable one because his dad greased the brass,” he stated.

“Hunter got caught with cocaine at the Jersey Shore way back in the 80s, and the senator’s son had his record expunged. When he left his crack pipe in a rental car, police investigated and dropped the charges. When he put 20 grand on his dad’s American Express for Russian escorts, the Secret Service cleaned it up," he continued.

"When he lost his laptop, the FBI and CIA covered it up. When he owed millions in back taxes, his sugar brother footed the bill," he said, adding, "When he needed money for alimony and child support, daddy’s donors bought his dopey art. His dad’s own Justice Department tried to make the gun and tax case go away a year ago today. What makes you think Daddy won’t save him again?”

Watters later added: “Whistleblowers have testified that investigators were blocked at every turn from following leads that led to Joe. The CIA and FBI and the Treasury Departments are all in on the cover up. A strong case could be made for Trump prosecutors to investigate money laundering, racketeering, bribery, foreign lobbying conspiracies.”

WATCH: