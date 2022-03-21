Joe Rogan slams media for ignoring facts around Hunter Biden laptop

The Joe Rogan Experience

Popular podcast host Joe Rogan has slammed the media for “loving a narrative” over Hunter Biden’s laptop, accusing the legacy media of ignoring the facts and dismissing the truth as disinformation.

“They don’t just love a story, they love a narrative,” said Rogan in the most recent Saturday episode of The Joe Rogan Experience. Rogan spoke to Mike Baker, a former CIA covert operations officer, and CEO of Portman Square Group.

“And they’re willing to ignore facts to push that narrative,” Rogan continued. “That’s what scares me. What scares me is I think there are objective journalists that work for the Washington Post and The New York Times and there’s real solid journalists out there, but I don’t necessarily know if you’re getting all of the information. I think it’s safe to say that some f*ckery is afoot.”

Rogan called out the media’s willingness to play along with President Joe Biden’s constant denial of the New York Post report. Rogan pointed out how Twitter briefly suspended the publication for about a week in 2020 for reporting on the contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop.

Joe Rogan slams the media for helping to cover up the Hunter Biden laptop story. pic.twitter.com/TOE1Sx0vU8 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 21, 2022

“There’s a dynamic here,” Baker replied, noting “I love this topic, in a sense, not so much because of whatever the f*ck Hunter was up to, but in part, because now when you look at the liberal Dems and the progressives, it doesn’t matter to them.”

“If you read some of the narrative that’s out there now, the social media in the past day or so, ever since The New York Times came out with this, they’re just dismissive of it. They don’t care, or they’re willing to overlook it,” the former CIA officer said, noting that it is “the same thing they accuse the right of doing.”

The Daily Caller reported:

The FBI obtained the computer and found the Case ID on the receipt from the shop which reportedly linked Biden to transactional money laundering investigations. Establishment and liberal media, including the Times, cast doubt on the laptop reports for over a year. NPR previously refused to cover the story as they did not want to “waste the listeners’ and readers’ time on stories that are just pure distractions.”

As detailed by Rebel News, the New York Times validated the authenticity of Hunter Biden’s laptop in a March 2022 report.

Republicans are now demanding a new probe into the laptop, which the media previously took efforts to discredit as “disinformation,” citing more than 50 former intelligence officials who called it a “Russian information operation.”