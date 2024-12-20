John Rustad weighs in on moral rift among BC Conservatives and cancel culture

The Sakoma-Sturko controversy has sent shockwaves through the Conservative Party of British Columbia, sparking concerns among grassroots supporters about the party’s commitment to its core principles.

At the centre of the storm is Surrey-Cloverdale MLA Elenore Sturko, whose support for the cancel-culture-driven resignation of Comfort Sakoma from her vice-chair role on the Vancouver Police Board has raised eyebrows. Sakoma, a conservative Christian, was pressured to step down after expressing pro-family, pro-Canada views on her personal Instagram.

Despite the party’s declared stance on free speech and parental rights, Sturko publicly labelled Sakoma’s beliefs as “offensive” to the transgender community and claimed they made life harder for front-line officers.

This condemnation, coupled with weeks of silence on retraction or apology, intensified the rift within the party. A leaked letter from 13 BC Conservative MLAs called on party leader John Rustad to address the issue and reaffirm the party's commitment to its values.