Jordan Peterson considers legal action against Trudeau over ‘Russian funding’ claim

Dr. Jordan Peterson, a licensed Canadian psychologist, may take legal action after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused the media personality of being a Russian asset.

Under oath Wednesday at the Foreign Interference Commission, Trudeau claimed “right-wing media” has pushed “pro-Putin propaganda” from the onset of the Russia-Ukraine war. He did not table evidence to substantiate the remark.

“We recently saw that RT is funding right-wing bloggers and YouTube personalities in North America … like Jordan Peterson … amplify messages that destabilize democracies,” Trudeau said.

Peterson told the National Post he has never taken Russian money, “not ever in the past and not now.”

“It’s a very serious accusation,” Peterson told the Post on Thursday. “You should have done your bloody homework and if you’re going to make accusations, you should have at least got them right,” he continued.

“I don’t think it’s reasonable for the prime minister of the country to basically label me a traitor and I don’t find it amusing.”

Peterson is considering a defamation lawsuit against the prime minister, but acknowledged these frivolous suits are often a “losing game.”

“I’m not interested in being burdened down with that sort of pain … but by the same token, how about you don’t defame me when you’re the prime minister,” he said.

“I have a moral obligation to go after him for defamation. He’s not like my neighbour, he’s the prime minister.”

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) declined to comment on the matter Friday.

The media personality took issue with the accusations, given he has discussed foreign interference on his show and on social media profusely.

A week before Trudeau’s remarks, Peterson published a two-hour podcast exploring “how bad actors and foreign powers are manipulating American thought.” He singled out Russian, China and Iran, in particular.

“I’m just not involved in this scandalous issue with Russia at all, not a bit. It’s worse than that, because I’ve been informing myself as to foreign media manipulation, in detail,” said Peterson.

“So, it’s one thing to go after an enemy, let’s say, if you’re going to cast idiot aspersions, but it’s really not very bright to do it to someone who’s actually working to solve the bloody problem that you’re commenting on,” he added.

The Ontario College of Psychologists has argued for nearly two years that Peterson made ‘inappropriate’ social media posts, even though they did not relate to his practice of psychology. The statements related to his opinion on various topics from politics, public figures, the Freedom Convoy, and climate change.

“This might be hard for people to believe, but I don’t believe that this is about me,” Peterson previously told the Post.

“I express views that are reflective of the state of the current psychological literature, that have been politicized by those who politicized everything,” Peterson said. He previously expressed worry that his case may embolden “tyrannical regulatory boards” as he must now undergo remedial social media training to maintain his clinical license.

Peterson left his clinical practice in 2017, he has been a registered member of the college since 1999.