Judge rules 'reasonable doubt' in 'Windsor Trans Cat' sex assault case
David Menzies shares his thoughts on the trial of Cody D’Entremont, a biological male who was accused of sexual assault while staying at a women's shelter.
Watch new episodes of The Ezra Levant Show every weeknight when you become a subscriber to RebelNews+. Start your free trial today!
Cody D’Entremont was recently acquitted in a sexual assault trial in Windsor, Ontario. While a judge finding reasonable doubt in a he said, she said court case is not uncommon, the trial of D’Entremont was a unique case.
D’Entremont, a biological male, was accused of assault while staying at a women's shelter after he identified as female (and feline, having also identified himself as a cat).
On Wednesday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host David Menzies detailed what he learned while covering the bizarre trial of the "Trans Cat of Windsor," D’Entremont.
After looking at the judge's remarks, which found the complainant credible but not reliable, David added some additional context to the case:
By the way, some other relevant points regarding Mr. Cody D’Entremont that were not touched upon during the trial. For example, I made mention that until he had to testify, D’Entremont occupied the prisoner's box.
Now, why would that be? Well, that's because that on January 28 of this year, D’Entremont was charged with assault causing bodily harm and assault choking. This obviously violated his bail conditions; he hasn't been tried for those charges yet.
But I find it somewhat disturbing that either D’Entremont is no stranger to violence, or that he has enormous bad luck when it comes to people falsely accusing him of bad behaviour.
Start your free trial
Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentariesSubscribe
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.