Judge rules 'reasonable doubt' in 'Windsor Trans Cat' sex assault case

Watch new episodes of The Ezra Levant Show every weeknight when you become a subscriber to RebelNews+. Start your free trial today!

Cody D’Entremont was recently acquitted in a sexual assault trial in Windsor, Ontario. While a judge finding reasonable doubt in a he said, she said court case is not uncommon, the trial of D’Entremont was a unique case.

D’Entremont, a biological male, was accused of assault while staying at a women's shelter after he identified as female (and feline, having also identified himself as a cat).

On Wednesday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host David Menzies detailed what he learned while covering the bizarre trial of the "Trans Cat of Windsor," D’Entremont.

After looking at the judge's remarks, which found the complainant credible but not reliable, David added some additional context to the case: