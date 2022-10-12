JUST NOW: Pierre Poilievre unveils new Conservative shadow cabinet, includes Lewis, Aitchison, Cooper, Williams

William Diaz-Berthiaume / Rebel News

Pierre Poilievre just announced who will be part of his shadow cabinet, as the new leader of the Conservtaive Party of Canada.

The cabinet features prominent members, like Leslyn Lewis the MP for Haldimand—Norfolk as the Shadow Minister for Infrastructure and Communities. Lewis is a "Blue Tory" pro-life, social conservative who ran in the Conservative Party of Canada leadership race, winning 9.9% of the vote.

Tory supporters will also see the names of Scott Aitchison, another former leadership hopeful, along with Gerard Deltell and Stephanie Kusie taking on roles in Poilievre’s shadow cabinet.

As reported by the National Post, “longtime Poilievre faithfuls, Shannon Stubbs and Mark Strahl, become Natural Resources and Transport critics, respectively.”

“Stephanie Kusie, also a vivid supporter of the leader, becomes shadow cabinet minister responsible for the Treasury Board,” the Post stated.

Scott Aitchison was one of Poilievre’s opponents during the CPC leadership race this year. He is also an MP from the province of Alberta, and garnered less than 2% of the vote during the leadership race.

Gerard Deltell will be Poilievre’s Environment and Climate Change critic, while Aitchison was named Housing, Diversity, and Inclusion critic.

MP for Dufferin–Caledon Kyle Seeback will be the shadow minister for International Trade.

Jake Stewart, who has been part of Poilievre’s leadership team, playing the role of Caucus-Committee Coordinator, will be the Conservatives’ shadow minister for Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency.

His colleague, Raquel Dancho, who has been an avid defender of the Freedom Convoy protesters’ right to protest, was selected to be Poilievre’s shadow minister for public safety.

Michael Barret will serve as the shadow minister for Ethics and Accountable government, which is an extremely crucial position at the moment, especially with the Emergencies Act public order inquiry starting this week. His colleague John Barlow, will be the shadow minister for Agriculture, Agri-Food, and Food security.

Conservative MPs @Ryan_r_Williams and @bobzimmermp talk about what a Conservative government would do to protect citizens’ privacy, reflecting on the fact that the private data harvested by the Liberals through ArriveCAN still isn’t deleted.



MORE ⬇️https://t.co/ggoAXsoEE4 pic.twitter.com/DJo5mxQ8Ej — William Diaz-Berthiaume (@wdiazberthiaume) September 30, 2022

MP for Bay of Quinte Ryan Williams will be Poilievre’s shadow minister for Pan-Canadian Trade and Competition.

MP for St-Albert–Edmonton Michael Cooper will be the shadow minister for Democratic Reform.

Cooper was a vocal supporter of Pierre Poilievre during his leadership campaign, as well as the Freedom Convoy. Cooper recently unanimously passed a bill in the House of Commons to help retired jurors struggling with their mental health following their years of service.

Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner, often considered a Red Tory, was not selected to be part of the shadow cabinet.