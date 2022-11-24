Justice Minister David Lametti viewed convoy protesters through race lens: Sheila Gunn Reid

On this week's episode of The Gunn Show, Sheila was joined by Rebel News' William Diaz-Berthiaume to discuss how Minister of Justice David Lametti was viewing Freedom Convoy demonstrators through a racial lens early in the protests.

Text messages revealed in the commission show that Lametti wrote to a colleague, "Do we have a contingency for these trucks to be removed tomorrow or Tuesday? (If they were black or indigenous...)"

As stated by Sheila, "He's literally suggesting, maybe we should look at this through a race lens instead of applying the rule of the law equally. He also said at one point, he called them 'protesters,' but he immediately corrected himself and said, 'I don't want to call them protesters because this was unlawful.' And as we heard, it was never declared unlawful, the Riot Act was never invoked, none of that happened, and he should know better because he's the justice minister.

"There's something particularly stomach-turning about watching these snakes...put their hand on a Bible and swear, and then lie, just lie through their teeth," Sheila added.

