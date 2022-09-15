Why does Trudeau's disinformation czar plan to sue Rebel News?

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed a legal notice of intention to bring a lawsuit, sent by lawyers for Trudeau's "disinformation" czar, Jean-Christophe Boucher to Rebel News and Ezra personally.

You can read Boucher's threat letter in full, by clicking here.

"He's the guy Trudeau pays to accuse Trudeau's political enemies of spreading foreign disinformation," Ezra commented. In a paper Boucher co-wrote titled "Disinformation and Russia-Ukrainian war on Canadian social media," Boucher listed five primary narratives that he characterized as pro-Russian. Among them were "portraying a general mistrust in institutions and elites," and "promoting a specific mistrust of Canada's Liberal government, and especially of Prime Minister Trudeau."

"This is not a report about disinformation," Ezra said, "this report is disinformation."

