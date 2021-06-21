Canada's Kenya chancery, staff need 200 plastic water bottles every week

Global Affairs Canada is offering a contract to supply the High Commission of Canada in Nairobi, Kenya with plastic water bottles and matching dispensers.

The contract is set to run for three years, and will serve both the Chancery office as well as fifty residential staff units.

According to delivery details in the request for proposal posted on the federal government's procurement website:

Contractor must supply on average 80 bottles (18.9 L) of purified water per week to the Chancery...

to the Chancery... Contractor must supply on average 120 bottles (18.9 L) of purified water per week to approximately 40-50

residential units...

to approximately 40-50 residential units... Contractor shall lease out and maintain fifteen (15) to thirty (30) water dispensers at the Chancery...

Contractor shall lease out and maintain forty (40) to one hundred (100) water dispensers at the residential units..

As well, the winning contractor should submit to an annual inspection from a third party international organization:

...ideally the International Bottled Water Association and continuous compliance with the Organization's code of conduct that addresses all the stages of the bottled water production.

The High Commission in Nairobi is Canada’s largest mission in Africa, and provides representation to Kenya, Uganda, Somalia, Burundi and Rwanda.

Single-use plastics were recently officially labelled as one of the most dangerous substances in Canada.

Now, the Responsible Plastics Use Coalition is suing the government.