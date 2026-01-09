Lawsuit challenging B.C. NDP Surrey riding win dropped. Here’s why

Former Conservative Party of B.C. candidate Honveer Randhawa has withdrawn his legal challenge contesting the outcome of the Surrey–Guildford riding in the 2024 provincial election.

Randhawa’s apparent victory was overturned following a judicial recount, with Elections B.C. declaring NDP candidate Garry Begg the winner by just 22 votes.

The outcome secured a one-seat majority government for the NDP.

The withdrawal of the petition has drawn criticism from Begg, who has publicly called on Randhawa to apologize for bringing the challenge forward. That demand and Randhawa’s response are addressed during the interview.

While no judgment will be rendered, his case established that at least 22 voting violations occurred at a local care home, matching the margin by which he lost the seat following a judicial recount.

Randhawa says several factors weighed into his decision to discontinue the case, beginning with the 30-day window he was given following the election to gather evidence of irregularities. While his legal team worked diligently and did uncover violations, doing so required more time than the deadline allowed, which narrowed the scope of what could ultimately be argued in court.

Randhawa’s team still continued the David and Goliath type battle for more than 14 months, personally costing him approximately $200,000 and leading them to a moral and financial crossroads.

He says the ongoing pressure the proceedings placed on vulnerable care home residents, many of whom struggle with health and cognitive issues, became a growing concern for his team. When combined with the estimated additional $150,000 more required to continue, Randhawa concluded the remaining legal benefit no longer justified pursuing the case once violations had already been proven.

The violations uncovered through the proceedings involved one individual at the care home ordering all 22 mail-in ballots on behalf of residents. Many of those residents were mobile and lived directly across the street from an active voting station.

Evidence reviewed by Randhawa’s legal team shows all 22 ballot requests were submitted using the same email address and phone number.

This conduct constitutes a breach of section 109(3) of the B.C. Election Act, which permits assistance for voters who are unable to mark a ballot due to physical disability or difficulty but prohibits any individual from assisting more than one voter in an election.

Elections B.C. acknowledged the violations — only after Randhawa’s legal challenge and characterized them as a few administrative errors. The agency has maintained the violations did not affect the outcome of the riding and further claims the election process was “free and fair.”

As part of the proceedings, residents of the care facility were interviewed under oath. According to sworn Q&A documents obtained by Randhawa’s legal team, several of the residents' statements show despite voting, they didn’t have a clear recollection of the election race, voting or requesting mail-in ballots.

The care facility, which cannot be named due to a publication ban, denies any wrongdoing.

Although Randhawa has discontinued his court action, election accountability efforts related to the 2024 vote are continuing.

Elections B.C. previously stated it paused its investigation into Randhawa’s broader complaint until court proceedings concluded. A report is expected to follow regarding whether additional irregularities will be identified.

Separately, an initiative led by “The Remanded” on X, an account known for data analysis work, has retained Victoria-based lawyer Umar Sheikh and filed a petition seeking judicial review of Elections B.C.

The legal action, which you can learn about here, alleges the agency refused to investigate other irregularities related to the 2024 election and probes into the legalities of their refusal to do so.

When asked about his political future, Randhawa said he has accepted an invitation to run for one of Surrey’s eight city councillor positions up that will be up for grabs this October, with a focus on addressing issues such as Surrey’s violent extortion cases and high taxes.