Lead plaintiff in anti-Freedom Convoy lawsuit to feature at Broadbent Institute's Progress Summit

The Canadian Press / ﻿Patrick Doyle﻿

Public servant and Ottawa resident Zexi Li is set to feature as a speaker at the left-wing Progress Summit to be held from March 30-April 2 in Ottawa, Ontario.

Li was profiled by CTV as the “woman who stopped the horns” as the lead plaintiff in a $9.8m class action lawsuit that produced the 10-day injunction against honking in Ottawa.

According to the Progress Summit's site,

Zexi Li is an Ottawa resident and public servant, who is the lead plaintiff in the class action lawsuit against the Freedom Convoy, which illegally occupied the streets of Ottawa and tormented her community for several weeks from late January to February 2022. In the face of targeted harassment and threats as a result of her action, Zexi persists in her goals to effect positive change within Ottawa and give a voice to the countless residents affected by this siege. Originally from Toronto and later, Montreal, Zexi fell in love with the Nation’s Capital during her studies at the University of Ottawa, and chose to make the city her permanent home following graduation

The Broadbent Institute think tank was founded by Ed Broadbent, a former national leader of the New Democratic Party of Canada.