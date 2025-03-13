Leadership campaigns at greater risk of foreign interference: Sam Cooper

The Liberal leadership vote raised a number of questions to Rebel News boss Ezra Levant, who declared it “statistically impossible” on a Rebel Roundup livestream.

Reading through the results in the aftermath, Ezra pointed out how Chrystia Freeland, Mark Carney's chief competitor and a longtime Trudeau ally and high-ranking minister, only managed to secure 188 votes in her own Toronto riding.

On Wednesday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, investigative journalist Sam Cooper — whose work you can follow at The Bureau — joined the show, where he discussed how party leadership campaigns can be vulnerable to foreign interference.

Documents, including some released during the Foreign Interference Commission, “did say that leadership campaigns are very susceptible to foreign interference” due to the less restrictive rules and oversight surrounding the process, Sam told Ezra.

Sam then noted how Freeland was victim of disinformation cyberattacks on WeChat, “which was the very same vector used to attack [former] Conservative MP Kenny Chiu.”

The investigative journalist speculated Freeland could have been targeted for wanting to tighten restrictions on a bank allegedly connected to Chinese state money laundering. Carney, meanwhile, “appears to be quite a favourite in Chinese media,” he added.

“I don't want to get into speculation. What I'm suggesting is there's a lot of interesting pieces moving around, I do think it warrants certainly more investigative probing or more commentary than we'd hear out of the usual Ottawa politicos.”