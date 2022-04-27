Rebel News Banner Ad - Mother's Day Merch at the Rebel News Store

Leftist pundits have meltdown over Elon Musk's Twitter purchase

David Menzies and Nat Biase weighed in on some of the reactions from left-wing pundits across the news media who are having a tantrum over Musk's Twitter takeover.

  • By Rebel News
  • April 27, 2022
  • News Analysis

Remove Ads

After Elon Musk's successful purchase of Twitter for $44 billion, those on the political left are having a collective meltdown.

On a recent Rebel News DAILY Livestream, David Menzies and Nat Biase weighed in on some of the reactions from left-wing pundits across the news media who are having a tantrum over Musk's Twitter takeover.

Sign up for alerts and never miss when Rebel News goes live. DAILY Livestream's are live across all of our streaming platforms at noon ET/10 a.m. MT.

Social Media Elon Musk News Analysis twitter
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Livestream
  • By Rebel News

LIVESTREAM

Join Rebel News LIVE on every Monday to Friday at 12 p.m. E.T. | 10:00 a.m. M.T. 

Sign Up

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.