Leftist pundits have meltdown over Elon Musk's Twitter purchase
David Menzies and Nat Biase weighed in on some of the reactions from left-wing pundits across the news media who are having a tantrum over Musk's Twitter takeover.
After Elon Musk's successful purchase of Twitter for $44 billion, those on the political left are having a collective meltdown.
On a recent Rebel News DAILY Livestream, David Menzies and Nat Biase weighed in on some of the reactions from left-wing pundits across the news media who are having a tantrum over Musk's Twitter takeover.
Sign up for alerts and never miss when Rebel News goes live. DAILY Livestream's are live across all of our streaming platforms at noon ET/10 a.m. MT.
- By Rebel News
LIVESTREAM
Join Rebel News LIVE on every Monday to Friday at 12 p.m. E.T. | 10:00 a.m. M.T.Sign Up
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.