Legion Axes Separatist Events in Saskatchewan, Ignoring One-Third of Voters

The Royal Canadian Legion's national office cancelled eight town hall venues intended to engage Saskatchewan residents on Western independence, disrupting the meetings.

Unified Grassroots, the organizers of the events, stated that Legion branches province-wide were instructed on Monday to cancel their bookings, as first reported by the Western Standard.

Nadine Ness, president of the group, described the forums as non-partisan discussions on Saskatchewan history, constitutional rights, and Western alienation within Confederation.

"Is this the East silencing the West, again?" said Ness. "Because when buildings raised to honour freedom are used to block it, Canada has a serious problem."

Local Legion officials stated they were following a directive to cancel the events, according to the former RCMP Officer.

The group seeks clarification on the policy that permits the Legion to prevent gatherings it describes as "peaceful, educational." Their national office has not publicly explained why it cancelled the events.

Ness asserts their events were for citizen policy discussions, not party rallies. Following venue cancellations, she stated that they will find alternative locations, such as community centers or churches, to hold the town halls.

"We are not going away," Ness said. "We will not be silenced."

Their inaugural Saskatoon event at Prairieland attracted over 200 attendees and generated more than $5,000. More than $10,000 has been raised to date, according to a social media post.

An Angus Reid poll indicates that one-third of Saskatchewan residents want to leave Canada.

Amid rising separation support, the Saskatchewan NDP introduced legislation on May 7 to change referendum rules. This follows a Unified Grassroots petition for separation driven by significant dissatisfaction with Confederation.

Saskatchewan legislation enables public votes via plebiscites or referendums, provided 15% of eligible voters (125,000) sign.

Premier Scott Moe, a non-separatist, stated his commitment to working with the federal government for a united Canada. He also criticized the NDP's proposed legislation, implying it intends to stifle public opinion.

Moe acknowledged that members of his caucus have spoken with supporters of Unified Grassroots, who have accused the NDP of discrediting their group.

"Our petition is legal, democratic and grounded in the right of the people to be heard. It does not demand separation – it demands a conversation," it said in a statement.

The province can order non-binding referendums, which become binding if over 60% vote the same way and at least 50% of eligible voters participate. It can also direct plebiscites based on public interest, and legislators can initiate votes with a passed motion.