Liberal government blew $736,000 on Carney’s Egypt charter — nearly four times the cost of using a government jet
Taxpayers are left in the dark after Ottawa admits to spending $736,000 on Carney’s private Egypt flight—nearly four times the government jet cost, with no itemized bill.
The Liberal federal government has admitted it spent $736,466.11 on a private charter flight to take Prime Minister Mark Carney and staff to Egypt in October 2025 — and also admitted it doesn’t even have an itemized bill showing what taxpayers actually paid for.
The numbers come from an order paper response to Q-505, asked by Conservative MP Larry Brock (Brantford—Brant South—Six Nations) and answered December 8, 2025, by both the Privy Council Office (PCO) and the Department of National Defence (DND).
$736,466 for a charter — but no itemized breakdown
The PCO, answering on behalf of the Prime Minister and signed by cabinet minister Rachel Bendayan, says simply:
“The Government of Canada was not provided with a full itemized breakdown of the costs… The total cost of the flight was $736,466.11.”
No breakdown for:
- Rental/charter fee
- Fuel
- Airport and landing fees
- Crew costs
- Catering
All the government will disclose is the grand total and the fact that it was booked through Chartright Air Group on a Bombardier Global 5000 business jet.
DND: using a Challenger would have cost about $198,800
DND was asked how much it would have cost to fly a government-owned Challenger instead. Its answer is blunt:
- Estimated Challenger cost: $198,800
- Based on $7,100 per flight hour
- With an estimated 14 hours each way (28 hours total)
By contrast, the Egypt charter actually flown:
- Total charter bill: $736,466.11
- Flight time to Egypt: 10 hours 6 minutes
- Return flight: 11 hours (with refuelling stop)
- Total air time: ~21.1 hours
That works out to roughly:
- ~$34,900 per flight hour on the private charter
- Versus $7,100 per hour on the Challenger
So on an hourly basis, Carney’s private jet choice was about five times more expensive than using the government aircraft — and still roughly $538,000 more overall than DND’s estimate.
At least $105,000 per named passenger
Excluding security, the PCO lists just six other passengers on the flight:
- Emily Grant
- Kaitlin Power
- Marc-André Blanchard
- Scott Gilmore
- Lisa Jorgensen
- Daniel Pereira
Adding the Prime Minister, that’s at least seven named passengers. On that basis alone, the charter works out to more than $105,000 per named passenger — not including any RCMP/security personnel, whose numbers aren’t disclosed.
What we do know – and what the government “doesn’t have”
From the PCO’s own response:
- Decision to go: made at 8:30 a.m. on October 12, 2025, “subject to various checks” that day.
- Departure from Ottawa: 6:45 p.m., October 12, 2025.
- Arrival in Sharm El Sheikh: 11:33 a.m., October 13, 2025.
- Departure from Egypt: 8:00 a.m., October 14, 2025.
- Arrival back in Ottawa: 1:24 p.m., October 14, 2025.
On top of that, we get some almost comic detail about the catering but not the bill:
- Meals on the return leg were “American breakfast and flavoured yogurt, and Caprese salad and Italian chicken.”
But when it comes to the big-ticket items — fuel volume, exact distance flown, and a line-by-line invoice — the PCO says:
- “The Government does not have the kms traveled by the plane.”
- “The Government does not have the amount of fuel used.”
- “The Government of Canada was not provided with a full itemized breakdown of the costs…”
So taxpayers are told what Carney ate on the way home, but not what they actually paid for.
Key numbers at a glance
|Item
|Amount / Detail
|Total charter cost (Global 5000, Chartright)
|$736,466.11
|Estimated cost if using Challenger
|$198,800
|Extra cost of choosing charter
|≈ $537,666 more
|Charter flight time
|~21.1 hours total
|Challenger cost/hour (DND figure)
|$7,100
|Implied charter cost/hour
|≈ $34,900
|Named passengers (excluding security)
|6 staff + PM = 7
|Implied cost per named passenger
|≈ $105,000+
The Liberal government now admits it spent nearly three-and-three-quarter times more on a private charter than it would have on its own Challenger fleet — without even securing a proper invoice.
Sheila Gunn Reid
Chief Reporter
Sheila Gunn Reid is the Alberta Bureau Chief for Rebel News and host of the weekly The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid. She's a mother of three, conservative activist, and the author of best-selling books including Stop Notley.