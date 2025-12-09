Liberal government blew $736,000 on Carney’s Egypt charter — nearly four times the cost of using a government jet

The Liberal federal government has admitted it spent $736,466.11 on a private charter flight to take Prime Minister Mark Carney and staff to Egypt in October 2025 — and also admitted it doesn’t even have an itemized bill showing what taxpayers actually paid for.

The numbers come from an order paper response to Q-505, asked by Conservative MP Larry Brock (Brantford—Brant South—Six Nations) and answered December 8, 2025, by both the Privy Council Office (PCO) and the Department of National Defence (DND).

$736,466 for a charter — but no itemized breakdown

The PCO, answering on behalf of the Prime Minister and signed by cabinet minister Rachel Bendayan, says simply:

“The Government of Canada was not provided with a full itemized breakdown of the costs… The total cost of the flight was $736,466.11.”

No breakdown for:

Rental/charter fee

Fuel

Airport and landing fees

Crew costs

Catering

All the government will disclose is the grand total and the fact that it was booked through Chartright Air Group on a Bombardier Global 5000 business jet.

DND: using a Challenger would have cost about $198,800

DND was asked how much it would have cost to fly a government-owned Challenger instead. Its answer is blunt:

Estimated Challenger cost: $198,800

Based on $7,100 per flight hour

With an estimated 14 hours each way (28 hours total)

By contrast, the Egypt charter actually flown:

Total charter bill: $736,466.11

Flight time to Egypt: 10 hours 6 minutes

Return flight: 11 hours (with refuelling stop)

Total air time: ~21.1 hours

That works out to roughly:

~$34,900 per flight hour on the private charter

Versus $7,100 per hour on the Challenger

So on an hourly basis, Carney’s private jet choice was about five times more expensive than using the government aircraft — and still roughly $538,000 more overall than DND’s estimate.

At least $105,000 per named passenger

Excluding security, the PCO lists just six other passengers on the flight:

Emily Grant

Kaitlin Power

Marc-André Blanchard

Scott Gilmore

Lisa Jorgensen

Daniel Pereira

Adding the Prime Minister, that’s at least seven named passengers. On that basis alone, the charter works out to more than $105,000 per named passenger — not including any RCMP/security personnel, whose numbers aren’t disclosed.

What we do know – and what the government “doesn’t have”

From the PCO’s own response:

Decision to go: made at 8:30 a.m. on October 12, 2025, “subject to various checks” that day.

Departure from Ottawa: 6:45 p.m., October 12, 2025.

Arrival in Sharm El Sheikh: 11:33 a.m., October 13, 2025.

Departure from Egypt: 8:00 a.m., October 14, 2025.

Arrival back in Ottawa: 1:24 p.m., October 14, 2025.

On top of that, we get some almost comic detail about the catering but not the bill:

Meals on the return leg were “American breakfast and flavoured yogurt, and Caprese salad and Italian chicken.”

But when it comes to the big-ticket items — fuel volume, exact distance flown, and a line-by-line invoice — the PCO says:

“The Government does not have the kms traveled by the plane.”

“The Government does not have the amount of fuel used.”

“The Government of Canada was not provided with a full itemized breakdown of the costs…”

So taxpayers are told what Carney ate on the way home, but not what they actually paid for.

Key numbers at a glance

Item Amount / Detail Total charter cost (Global 5000, Chartright) $736,466.11 Estimated cost if using Challenger $198,800 Extra cost of choosing charter ≈ $537,666 more Charter flight time ~21.1 hours total Challenger cost/hour (DND figure) $7,100 Implied charter cost/hour ≈ $34,900 Named passengers (excluding security) 6 staff + PM = 7 Implied cost per named passenger ≈ $105,000+

The Liberal government now admits it spent nearly three-and-three-quarter times more on a private charter than it would have on its own Challenger fleet — without even securing a proper invoice.