Ezra Levant: Liberal leadership frontrunners want a trade war with Trump — Danielle Smith wants to stop it

Rather than campaigning against Pierre Poilievre, Ezra explains why Justin Trudeau and his potential successors might actually be seeking a trade war with President Trump.

  |   February 06, 2025   |   News   |   Be the first to comment

On Wednesday's live stream, Ezra Levant discussed why Liberal leadership frontrunners like Mark Carney and Chrystia Freeland would actually prefer a trade war with the U.S.

Despite President Trump pausing proposed tariffs on Canadian goods and oil for at least 30 days, Ezra explained why the Liberals would like to frame the next election as opposing Trump instead of Pierre Poilievre.

With the Liberals trailing Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre by a significant margin in the polls, Ezra suggested they will try to promote the idea that the next election is about 'standing up' to Trump.

"As to [Trudueau's] successors, Mark Carney and Chrystia Freeland, again who would they rather meet in the next election? Pierre Poilievre, strong commanding lead, very solid on issues like the carbon tax, or would they rather fight against Donald Trump, the outside marauder who's less popular in Canada than Poilievre?" said Ezra.

Justin Trudeau announced that he would be stepping down as prime minister and leader of the Liberal Party of Canada on January 6. Meanwhile, the PM has prorogued Parliament until March 24, meaning all parliamentary business is essentially suspended until then.

However, the Liberal Party is set to choose its new leader on March 9, 2025, meaning that will likely be Trudeau's last day as prime minister of Canada.



