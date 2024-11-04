Liberal ministers destroyed over oil and gas cap at natural resources committee hearing

“Minister Freeland, you preside over one of the worst GDP-per-capita growth since the Great Depression. Can you confirm that you've done an impact assessment of what this oil and gas cap will do to your deficit?” posited Calgary Conservative MP Jasraj Singh Hallan.

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland and Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson had the unfortunate timing of appearing before the House of Commons Standing Committee on Natural Resources just hours before Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault announced a cap on oil and gas production.

The less-than-dynamic duo thought they were there to appear to answer questions about the completion of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

Trans Mountain was once a $5.3 billion private sector project, which ballooned to a $34 billion long-delayed and publicly-funded project after it was nationalized by the Liberals after years of failure to enforce the law.

Conservative MP Jasraj Singh Hallan hammered Natural Resources Minister Jonathon Wilkinson about the 110,000 jobs set to be lost due to Trudeau's cap on oil and gas production.

Wilkinson responded that “tens of thousands of jobs” would be created by the cap on production, without explaining how.

The cap on oil and gas production has drawn the fury of Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, who called the ceiling on production a deranged vendetta against Alberta.

Premier Smith told reporters Monday afternoon she'll start working quickly to challenge the Trudeau Liberals' new oil and gas production cap.

“I'll get my justice minister working on it immediately, and we'll start drafting a motion under the Sovereignty Act immediately as well,” she said.