Liberal MP sponsors petition on permanent residency for deportees

A Liberal MP is sponsoring a Commons petition for federal aid and permanent residency for foreign students and migrant workers facing departure or deportation. Over three million foreigners are in Canada on valid or expired temporary permits, with estimates pegging 4.9 million temporary visas set to expire by December 31.

“Government messaging remains vague and inconsistent,” stated Petition E-6940, demanding Canada offer clear timelines and realistic permanent residency pathways for those committed to the country. It only has 96 signatures.

Liberal MP Amandeep Sodhi, 24, a recent University of Western Ontario graduate, sponsored the petition without comment, according to Blacklock’s. She won an uncontested Liberal nomination before going on to win her first term as an MP on April 28 and sits on the Commons immigration committee.

'Canada will become a third-world country': Maxime Bernier sounds alarm on mass immigration



'I said it and it's part of our platform, we need to deport the illegals,' said Bernier.



People's Party of Canada (PPC) leader @MaximeBernier discussed how unsustainable mass immigration… pic.twitter.com/2Mp4VF0GlN — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 3, 2024

The petition was introduced on Monday, urging cabinet to “implement a clear national policy that provides fair, transparent, and predictable pathways to permanent residency for temporary residents who are integrated, tax-paying, and essential to Canadian businesses.”

However, Canada is grappling with an “unprecedented population surge” due to mass migration, impacting housing, wages, and cost of living, as Finance Canada admitted.

A May 1 immigration department briefing note, Temporary Resident Reduction, estimated Canada's non-permanent resident population at approximately 3,049,277 as of January 1, 2025, up significantly from 743,000 in 2016.

Immigration Minister Lena Diab stated June 9 that the federal government depends on foreigners to voluntarily depart Canada when their status is up. She declined to address estimates suggesting up to 500,000 deportees remain in the country, according to Blacklock’s.

Mark Carney claims the Liberals will reduce immigration to "sustainable levels."



The prime minister goes on to praise Canada's free speech and diversity while urging Canadians abroad to return home and build their lives. pic.twitter.com/UeUxqqxg7s — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) May 2, 2025

In September, CBSA refused disclosure of how many international students and temporary foreign workers leave Canada after their permits expire. A spokesperson told Juno News the data is used for individual immigration enforcement to confirm overstays, but group-level statistics are unavailable.

Poilievre says temporary residents who break Canadian laws should immediately be deported.



"It's very simple: if you break our laws when you're here as a visitor, we kick you out." pic.twitter.com/v4zWDLpLeI — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) February 14, 2025

Despite the federal government's goal to deport over 7,000 “suspicious” foreign nationals annually, the plan for this remains unclear. Canada’s border agency has already lost track of nearly 30,000 “wanted” people, despite promises to limit temporary residents.

Cabinet's November 4 Canada Strong budget proposes a sharp cut in new permits for foreign students and migrant workers: from 673,650 this year to 385,000 in 2026 and 370,000 in 2027, stating, “We are taking back control over the immigration system.”