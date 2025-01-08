Opportunistic Liberal MPs want party to abandon the carbon tax

Liberal MPs have embraced calls for a “carbon tax election” amid concerns the party has abandoned the political centre.

MPs are expected to gather Wednesday to discuss the party’s future, following Trudeau’s so-called resignation and prorogation of Parliament through March 24, reported the National Post.

Several members want the party to reinvent itself, including Wayne Long and Ken McDonald, both of whom are not seeking re-election.

Poilievre slams Trudeau and says Conservatives will "reduce emissions and costs" in response to a question from Rebel News' Drea Humphrey about leaving the Paris climate agreement.



"His approach is taxes, mine is technology," says Poilievre. https://t.co/PHR7jF0lJM pic.twitter.com/eCkEDdsgwR — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 1, 2024

Calling the policy “divisive and difficult for Canadians,” Long said the party needs to focus more on heavy emitters rather than punish consumers with a carbon tax.

McDonald, who represents a rural riding, agrees it is time to move on. “It does make things more expensive, regardless of what people say about it.”

Though he successfully lobbied Trudeau for carbon tax reprieve in 2023, one Leger survey said 55% of Canadians either want the tax reduced (18%) or abolished (37%) altogether.

McDonald twice broke rank from the party in failed bids that year to repeal the unpopular levy.

On April 1, 2025 Ottawa will expand the carbon tax to $95 per tonne, with successive $15 increases planned until 2030, when it reaches $170 per tonne. It is currently worth 15¢ per cubic metre of natural gas, 18¢ per litre of gasoline, and 25¢ per litre of heating oil.

Poilievre surprises Axe the Tax protesters in Nova Scotia, telling them how "everything" the Trudeau Liberals promised to do to help middle class Canadians was "bullsh*t."https://t.co/dh39RL8IFZ pic.twitter.com/gf30SuFfOP — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 24, 2024

Long acknowledged his party needs greater communication as Poilievre shores up regional support. “We need to respond.”

Finding a Liberal leader that can take on Pierre Poilievre is a must, according to MPs who spoke with the Post.

“The Liberal base is crying out for a return to centrist liberalism,” writes a former Liberal staffer, “free from the distractions of virtue signalling and out-of-touch rhetoric that the current administration is hell-bent on.”

“If the internal whisperers and power brokers genuinely care about the future of both the party and the country, it may be time for a period of reflection and recalibration.”

Ready for more potential taxes?



"There is no realistic solution to the climate transition that does not involve a globally coordinated system of carbon taxes."https://t.co/cc7736ok1r pic.twitter.com/Ap7entnq9R — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 20, 2024

Last month, Poilievre told the Commons that dissenting Liberals pondered a carbon tax election, though few came forward at the time. At least ten MPs endorsed the idea in remarks to the Post.

“Obviously, the next election is a referendum on Trudeau's 61 cents a liter carbon tax. And countless Liberal MPs have told our caucus that they're terrified,” he said at the time.

“They will be demolished by voters at election time if they vote to cripple our economy with that tax.”

MP McDonald earlier said the exemption on heating oils would not improve Trudeau’s image in Newfoundland and Labrador.

MP Long, who represents a rural New Brunswick riding, said a 10% top-up for carbon rebates does not sufficiently offset rising gas prices.

Pierre Poilievre tells Drea Humphrey that none of his staff will be involved "whatsoever" with the "high flying, high tax, high carbon hypocrites" of the WEF. https://t.co/ZXSX5a6YCt pic.twitter.com/eXYizoTCjb — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) January 22, 2024

Among the potential candidates includes Ottawa resident Carney, who did not rule out a run for elected office in October. He navigated the 2008/09 global financial crisis and the Brexit referendum as governor to the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England.

Described as the “ultimate Trudeau insider,” Carney recently faced accusations of leveraging political roles to benefit wealthy corporations, prompting Conservatives to call for an inquiry.

He faced additional pushback this fall for advancing a carbon tax agenda as the “phantom finance minister”.

The carbon tax is expected to cost the Canadian economy at least $12 billion in 2024, according to the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF).

In 2030, the carbon tax will cost the Canadian economy $30 billion, or an estimated $678 per person based on population projections by Statistics Canada.

Call the Election! 11,721 signatures Goal: 25,000 signatures Justin Trudeau has announced he will resign as Prime Minister only after the Liberal Party selects a new leader. But why should Canadians wait? Trudeau must call a federal election immediately to face the consequences of his leadership. If you agree, sign this petition. Demand Justin Trudeau call an election immediately! Sign Now Optional email code

Will you sign? First Name Last Name Email Mobile phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Street address Apt, suite, etc. City State Alabama Alaska American Samoa Arizona Arkansas Armed Forces Americas Armed Forces Europe Armed Forces Pacific California Colorado Connecticut Delaware District of Columbia Federated States of Micronesia Florida Georgia Guam Hawaii Idaho Illinois Indiana Iowa Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Maine Marshall Islands Maryland Massachusetts Michigan Minnesota Mississippi Missouri Montana Nebraska Nevada New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico New York North Carolina North Dakota Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Palau Pennsylvania Puerto Rico Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Vermont Virgin Island Virginia Washington West Virginia Wisconsin Wyoming Zip code Apt, suite, etc. City Province Postal code Apt, suite, etc. City/Suburb State/territory Postal code Apt, suite, etc. City Postal code Street 2 City Postcode Apt, suite, etc. City Province Postal code Apartment, suite, etc. City Postal code Apt, suite, etc. City Postal code Apt, suite, etc. City State/region Postal code Comments (optional)