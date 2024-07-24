Liberal-NDP coalition won't acknowledge seriousness of ongoing church burnings

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host Sheila Gunn Reid discussed how the Liberal-NDP coalition isn't adequately addressing the pervasive problem of church arsons in Canada.

Approximately 100 churches have been lit on fire, vandalized or damaged since the alleged discovery of graves near a former residential school in Kamloops, BC.

Sheila recounted an exchange last month in which Conservative MP Garnett Genuis asked NDP MP Leah Gazan to denounce church burnings in Indigenous communtiies.

Rather than denounce the church burnings on Indigenous land, Gazan suggested that Genuis is a "residential school denialist."

"It's clear there's residential school denialists in his party, I'm assuming he is one of them," she said.

Genuis responded, saying, "The member made an outrageous, unfounded and obviously false claim in the House and I think she should be called to order for that."

Gazan also said that she would be "happy to go for coffee with him" so that "maybe we can work through some of the colonial violence that he regularly perpetrates in this House."

Speaking about Gazans' remarks, Sheila said, "If she really thinks he's this perpetrator of dangerous colonial violence against Indigenous people, why does she want to go to Starbucks and be friendly with him?"