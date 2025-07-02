Liberal senator champions radical opioid decriminalization

Senate Lib appointee Gwen Boniface, ex @OPP_News chief, joins board of int'l group advocating for liberalized drug laws: 'Criminalization has proven ineffective.' https://t.co/yGDqZXHlgw @GovCanHealth pic.twitter.com/qXAoSC2BBp — Blacklock's Reporter (@mindingottawa) July 2, 2025

The Penington Institute advocates for “safe supply” drug policies, stating in its mission that “like it or not, drugs are part of every society.”

“It would be naive to think otherwise. And cruel to ignore it. And, while we don’t encourage drug use, there are other things that we will always encourage,” they state, under the subheading “Our Role.”

Boniface has long advocated for decriminalizing the simple possession of drugs like heroin, cocaine, and methamphetamine. She previously sponsored Bill S-229, which called for a federal strategy to decriminalize narcotics within two years, treating minor possession as a ticketing offence. “Substance use disorder is a public health issue, not a criminal justice issue,” the bill’s preamble declared.

Though the proposal died in the last Parliament, Boniface argued the “war on drugs” has failed, burdening police, courts, and social services. “Criminalization has proven ineffective,” Boniface said, advocating for a health-based approach with measures like warnings, fines, or mandatory treatment referrals.

Liberal MP and Emergency Department physician Marcus Powlowski addressed the health committee yesterday, highlighting how downtown cores are out of control under oxymoronic safe supply and harm reduction strategies:https://t.co/10R46kQiZP pic.twitter.com/eMjzaGaTCc — Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) April 17, 2024

This flies in the face of real-world data, which showed that closer to home, in the province of British Columbia, the drug decriminalization pilot project ended after just 15 months amid public disorder and a spike in overdoses.

Conservative MP Laila Goodridge motioned the HoC health committee to question bureaucrats about drug decriminalization, citing a leaked hospital memo instructing against drug and weapon confiscationhttps://t.co/10R46kQiZP pic.twitter.com/vgprdNmusN — Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) April 17, 2024

Called a “wicked policy” by one public health expert, the current "safe supply" drug policies, intended as part of collaborative wrap-around services, have devolved into fragmented, ineffective measures that prioritize low-effort harm reduction over genuine recovery.

The potential to exacerbate addiction, cognitive deficits, and public disorder, while these perverse incentives in funding structures reward increased service demand rather than positive outcomes like housing or rehabilitation, highlights the urgent need for a policy overhaul that prioritizes comprehensive, outcome-driven support systems to foster genuine recovery and community safety.

Senator Boniface’s alignment with the Penington Institute’s progressive drug policies coincides with the Liberals’ failed $1 billion “safer supply” strategy, which was supposed to “save lives” but instead has fueled chaos across the country and a black-market flood of diverted, government-supplied, highly addictive opioids onto Canada’s streets.

MINISTER OF HARM: Disturbing footage of unhinged Liberal Minister @Carolyn_Bennett lashing out at Pierre Poilievre screaming that addicts selling govt funded drugs to buy fentanyl is “saving lives.” pic.twitter.com/RZqZ0ANf85 — Rowan (@canmericanized) May 16, 2023

Relentless advocacy for decriminalization willfully ignores the devastating real-world fallout — rampant public disorder, shattered communities, and lives lost.