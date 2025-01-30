Liberals considering 'ridiculous' gun grab while Parliament remains prorogued

Watch new episodes of The Ezra Levant Show every weeknight when you become a subscriber to RebelNews+. Start your free trial today!

SPONSOR | With the woke banks on one side and cookie-cutter, multi-national wealth managers on the other, it can seem like the conservative Canadian is out of options. Call Rocklinc Investment Partners, Canada’s premier conservative money manager: www.RockLinc.com

Hundreds of guns were added to Canada's illegal firearms list in December in the Trudeau Liberals' — and even said some would be sent to Ukraine. But could another assault on law-abiding Canadians' rights happen while Parliament is prorogued?

National Firearms Association president Rick Igercich joined this week's edition of The Gunn Show for a look at the latest ban and what lies ahead.

“This whole deal [the gun ban] was originally put forward as another Liberal political ploy to gain support — didn't work this time,” Rick told Sheila. “People basically wrote it off in about a day and a half.”

The government seems to have its sights on a number of older-model rifles, including the SKS, with a decision on the rifle potentially coming in February while Parliament remains suspended until March 24.

A recent poll from Leger and the National Post, meanwhile, showed the Liberals remain far behind the Conservatives.

“This is nothing short of ridiculous, what the Liberals are doing,” Rick said. “But, at the end of the day, it's backfiring on them.”