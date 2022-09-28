SHOCKING: Liberals conducted no studies on the effects ArriveCan app had on tourism industry
Destination Canada does not typically measure the impacts of a specific public health measure.
The revelation of the lack of federal economic analysis of the effects of the mandatory submission of private health information for anyone entering the country came through an inquiry of the ministry posed by Conservative MP Michelle Ferreri.
Ferrari's inquiry hit the Public Health Agency of Canada, the Canada Border Services Agency and destination Canada, the federal agency charged with promoting Canada abroad and developing the tourism industry with requests for records.
None of these agencies were able to produce records relating to the request.
The mandatory requirement for returning travellers to submit private data to the ArriveCan app will expire on September 30.
The ArriveCAN app will no longer be mandatory for travellers crossing the Canadian border starting on October 1, 2022.https://t.co/Eugc3uunsL— Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) September 26, 2022
This, however, is not the first time the government failed to analyze their pandemic policies. Two separate order paper questions two years apart forced the Liberals to admit no study had ever been done to determine if COVID-19 was transmitting on airplanes.
Unvaccinated travellers were banned from planes and train travel until the proof of vaccination requirement was lifted in June.
Over two years since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, government restrictions are continually affecting unvaccinated Canadians' ability to travel freely in their own country.https://t.co/jzVdFiG2u3— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) May 24, 2022
To support the fight against the Arrivecan spy app, please visit NoArriveCan.com and make a tax-deductible donation.
- By Tamara Ugolini
PETITION: No ArriveCan App
26,569 signatures
Goal: 30,000 Signatures
No ArriveCan App
The ArriveCan app is a seizure of personal information by the government — it must be stopped!take action
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.