SHOCKING: Liberals conducted no studies on the effects ArriveCan app had on tourism industry

Destination Canada does not typically measure the impacts of a specific public health measure.

Remove Ads

The revelation of the lack of federal economic analysis of the effects of the mandatory submission of private health information for anyone entering the country came through an inquiry of the ministry posed by Conservative MP Michelle Ferreri.

Ferrari's inquiry hit the Public Health Agency of Canada, the Canada Border Services Agency and destination Canada, the federal agency charged with promoting Canada abroad and developing the tourism industry with requests for records.

None of these agencies were able to produce records relating to the request.

The mandatory requirement for returning travellers to submit private data to the ArriveCan app will expire on September 30.

This, however, is not the first time the government failed to analyze their pandemic policies. Two separate order paper questions two years apart forced the Liberals to admit no study had ever been done to determine if COVID-19 was transmitting on airplanes.

Unvaccinated travellers were banned from planes and train travel until the proof of vaccination requirement was lifted in June.

To support the fight against the Arrivecan spy app, please visit NoArriveCan.com and make a tax-deductible donation.

Click here to read the shocking documents. 

Coronavirus Conservative Party of Canada Canada Liberal Party of Canada Airlines & Airports Public Health Agency of Canada Fight Vaccine Passports news ArriveCan
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
PETITION: No ArriveCan App
  • By Tamara Ugolini

PETITION: No ArriveCan App

26,569 signatures
Goal: 30,000 Signatures

Add signature
arrivecan app campaign redirect

No ArriveCan App

The ArriveCan app is a seizure of personal information by the government — it must be stopped!

take action

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.