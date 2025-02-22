Liberals look to 'enshrine' CBC's role in fight against 'disinformation'

Canada's state broadcaster could receive a legislative mandate to fight so-called disinformation, according to Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge.

“I propose to anchor in CBC/Radio-Canada's mandate its role in helping the Canadian population fight against disinformation and understand fact-based information,” St-Onge told reporters.

On Friday's Rebel Roundup livestream, David Menzies and Drea Humphrey shared their thoughts on the Liberals' latest push to prop up CBC.

Almost every week, CBC is taken to task by a group called Honest Reporting “for its misreporting of what's going on in Israel,” David said.

Mike Fegelman, executive director of Honest Reporting, recently elaborated on CBC's anti-Israel bias in an interview with Rebel News Editor-in-Chief Sheila Gunn Reid, where he called for an independent inquiry into the state broadcaster.

“They're continually called out in absolute lies; they do a retraction, they do an apology, and then a week goes by and they're back to their old biased bad habits,” David continued.

“(CBC) came out saying that there's only been maybe 30 church arsons, and that is so not true,” said Drea, recalling her own report demonstrating why that wasn't true. “That shows you just where the misinformation is coming from.”

