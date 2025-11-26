Liberals push new hate law while ignoring actual violence on Canadian streets

The Liberals have recently brought forward Bill C-9, another in the party's long list of attempts to legislate against vaguely defined “hate.”

On Tuesday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra said the idea of the state being able to tell you can — or can't — feel is “inherently dangerous.”

The attempt to legislate emotion is “authoritarian and invasive of your privacy,” Ezra continued. “What's in your heart is up to you; what you do with your hands is more relevant.”

Despite the Liberals' attempts to regulate hate, “there absolutely has been an explosion of hate in Canada in the last two years, and more generally over the last decade,” Ezra stated.

“Part of it is the woke left; often white, old-stock Canadians, university students, leftists in general who have been taught critical race theory, and white men are oppressors and Jews are oppressors” he continued.

What's happened on the streets of Canada's largest cities, where hate has flourished, has been “imported from Muslim countries,” Ezra said, adding he's “sorry to be blunt about it, but it just is.”

Ezra pointed to a study from early 2025 which found even in a Muslim country like Indonesia, geographically far from Israel and with few Jewish residents, the public is 96% antisemitic. The numbers are higher at 97% in the Palestinian territories.

“If you bring in thousands, hundreds of thousands of people from these countries, why would it be a surprise that they have brought with them an ancient hatred,” Ezra said.

“Frankly, if you want to try and stop hate as a human emotion, the way to do it wouldn't be to try and rewire Canadians, but to stop the mass importation who have a profound cultural hatred towards Jews, and in many cases towards Christians, towards the West in general. If you were really trying to stop hate, don't bring it in.”