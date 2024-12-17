Liberals suffer crushing defeat as Conservatives secure landslide victory in Cloverdale–Langley byelection

Amidst yesterday’s turbulence in the Liberal Party, which saw MP Chrystia Freeland announce her resignation from cabinet and Housing Minister Sean Fraser disclose he would not seek re-election, the troubled party was dealt a second blow in the form of a landslide byelection loss to the Conservatives.

Tamara Jansen, the former Conservative member of Parliament for Cloverdale–Langley City, who narrowly lost her seat to then-Liberal MP John Aldag in 2021, reclaimed the riding on Monday with a resounding 66.3% of the vote — a 30-point increase from the previous election. The riding has a history of alternating between Conservative and Liberal control.

Liberal candidate Madison Fleischer placed a distant second with 16% of the vote, followed by the NDP’s Vanessa Sharma at 12%, and the Green Party at a modest 4%. The People’s Party of Canada (PPC) captured just 1%, a four-point drop from the last election.

This decisive comeback for Jansen marks the third Liberal byelection loss this year. In June, the party lost its long-held Toronto–St. Paul’s riding to the Conservatives and its Montreal LaSalle–Émard–Verdun stronghold to the Bloc Québécois.

In September, ahead of her campaign, Jansen took the stage at a large Christian concert in Langley City to announce her intention to run again as a Conservative.

“There are the winds of change, God’s working hard in our country, and I can assure you the Conservative Party has the love of God in its heart,” Jansen declared to the crowd. Thousands in attendance raised their hands in prayer toward the MP hopeful asking for wisdom and favour for Jansen as she embarked on her campaign.

Whether it was a matter of divine intervention or simply a reflection of shifting political tides and growing dissatisfaction with the Trudeau government, Jansen’s commanding win serves as a potential indicator of what is likely to come in the upcoming federal election.

Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre took to social media to congratulate his soon-to-be sworn-in caucus member.

“Congratulations to common-sense Conservative Tamara Jansen on winning the former Liberal riding of Cloverdale–Langley City, with twice as many votes as all the other candidates combined,” he wrote on X.

The byelection was not without complications.

A Canada Post strike meant that many electors did not receive voter information cards, which detail polling dates, times and locations. While the cards are not required to vote, their absence may have contributed to the historically low turnout of just 16.27%, a stark contrast to the 61% voter turnout in the 2021 federal election.