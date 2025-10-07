Liberals to abandon Bill C-2 amid privacy concerns, sources say

A new border bill is expected this week, addressing criticism that the Strong Borders Act, Bill C-2, oversteps its aims and infringes freedoms.

Alex Dhaliwal
  |   October 07, 2025   |   News   |   Be the first to comment

 

The Canadian Press / Adrian Wyld

The federal Liberals plan to introduce a new border security bill this week, largely mirroring existing legislation, but without clauses that concern opposition and civil liberties groups.

Sources indicate the government plans a second bill to pass border security measures, omitting controversial clauses on Canada Post mail access and law enforcement's digital data access, CBC News reports. 

Introduced on June 3, Bill C-2, the Strong Borders Act, expands government and law enforcement powers to combat money laundering, limit refugee claims, and facilitate information sharing. However, critics argue that some provisions exceed stated goals, which prompted opposition concerns.

As the Liberals are a minority government, they need support from at least one other party to pass legislation.

This is another setback for Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree, who faces resignation calls over comments questioning the Liberal government's gun “buyback” program and for helping a suspected terrorist enter Canada.

The Conservatives, citing "snooping provisions," will not support the current Bill C-2, with leader Pierre Poilievre urging the Liberals to introduce new legislation, stating it "attacks the freedoms and privacy of Canadians."

"They should reintroduce a new bill that focuses on lawbreakers, on restoring order at the border, on kicking out fraudulent refugees, while at the same time allowing people to send mail, use the internet or do legitimate, lawful cash transactions," Poilievre said on Friday.

The Tory added that law enforcement can still search mail, but requires a warrant, which is easy to obtain for suspicious items.

Before the summer recess, officials announced measures to enhance police and intelligence digital evidence warrants, previously hindered by court rulings. Since 1867, Canadian law has prohibited officials from intercepting private mail.

On June 3, Anandasangaree asserted that new powers were crucial for national safety and security, specifically to identify illegal goods entering the country.

Bill C-2 would amend the Canada Post Corporation Act, eliminating the need for sting operations where RCMP posed as mail carriers to track suspicious mail.

Anandasangaree introduced Bill C-2 to address U.S. concerns about Canada's porous border. This follows former U.S. President Donald Trump's 2018 tariffs, which were imposed due to lax border enforcement and led to a $1.3 billion Canadian crackdown.

The minister dismissed concerns that Canada's proposed Strong Borders Act may infringe on Charter rights and included measures unrelated to border security.

The 140-page proposed legislation grants extensive powers to security and intelligence services, allowing them to inspect mail and cancel immigration documents. It also enables police to demand subscriber information from internet providers and online companies.

A Library of Parliament report states, "While governments have a legitimate interest in implementing measures to safeguard the public, these efforts must be carefully weighed against the rights and freedoms guaranteed under the Charter."

Alex Dhaliwal

Journalist and Writer

Alex Dhaliwal is a Political Science graduate from the University of Calgary. He has actively written on relevant Canadian issues with several prominent interviews under his belt.

