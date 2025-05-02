Liberals try to woo Conservative, NDP MPs to form majority gov’t

A Liberal Party insider, not authorized to discuss internal party matters, has acknowledged efforts to persuade opposition MPs to join the new government and secure a majority of 172 seats.

Prime Minister Mark Carney spoke with reporters Friday for the first time post-election, stating his party campaigned on clear objectives and policies, receiving 8,566,674 votes, the most in Canadian history. “It is not quite a majority, but [the] highest number of votes, as I said... We will need to work in partnership with all the provinces with Indigenous peoples.”

Efforts to recruit dissatisfied Conservative MPs to join the government are underway, according to the Globe and Mail.

PM Carney says "no" to a formal agreement of governing with the NDP, which could have pushed the Liberal minority government into majority status.



A validation process flipped the Quebec riding of Terrebonne from Liberal to Bloc Québécois, reducing the Liberal seat count to 168, four short of a majority. The Conservatives hold 144 seats, the Bloc 23, the NDP seven, and the Green Party one.

“Will you be pursuing a formal governing pact of any kind with the NDP?” a reporter asked Friday morning. “Short answer, no,” replied Carney. “By definition, we will need to get majority support to pass legislation,” he said.

“I will remind [you] that … we are in a crisis,” Carney told reporters, citing ongoing trade disputes with the United States. “We are committed to supporting workers. All the dollars from our tariffs [will go] to support workers.”

Poilievre, who did not secure his seat, will seek a by-election in Battle River-Crowfoot to re-enter Parliament. Meanwhile, there are concerns about potential Liberal poaching of Tory MPs.

Caucus was scheduled to meet Tuesday to select an interim Opposition Leader, before the announcement Friday afternoon.

Conservative MP Cheryl Gallant initiated the meeting for MPs to decide on adopting the Reform Act, which empowers each party's caucus in their governance. This includes electing an interim leader and triggering a leadership review with 20% caucus support via secret ballot, the same process that ousted Erin O'Toole after the 2021 election loss to Trudeau's Liberals.

Following O'Toole's removal, caucus appointed an interim leader and elected Poilievre, who faces a mandatory leadership review at the next convention, which he might try to hold early to preempt opposition.

Re-elected Conservative MP Jamil Jivani backed his Party leader, noting the Conservatives under Poilievre “will only go up from here.”

“Pierre Poilievre has earned the right to continue leading this party and I think the support from caucus is quite visible,” he later told CBC News.

Meanwhile, some in the party think Poilievre needs to show he's learned from the election loss and is willing to change to secure his leadership.

Following the redistribution of Carleton to include rural and suburban Ottawa areas, Poilievre's vote percentage fell from 49.89% in 2021 to 45.83%. That can be attributed to a substantial population increase in the riding since 2019, with a declining Conservative vote share.

While he addressed the party's loss in a concession speech Monday, Poilievre has not commented on losing his own riding. The Tory incumbent lost to his Liberal challenger by 43,900 votes to 39,585.