Lise Merle: Regina trustee gaslights parents, equates Pride with Ramadan

The Regina Public Schools Division received complaints this week from parents in a Regina neighbourhood after announcing plans to permanently repaint the local school's "Pride Crosswalk" in celebration of "Pride Month." Regina Public Schools Trustee Adam Hicks insisted to concerned parents in an email that Pride holds equal standing and educational value to other cultural and religious observances, such as Diwali and Ramadan.

On Tuesday's Rebel Roundup livestream, Alexa Lavoie was joined by Lise Merle, who recently penned a piece on the Pride crosswalk predicament for the Western Standard.

Merle called Hicks' email "a masterclass in bureaucratic gaslighting," more intent on bullying parents than promoting inclusivity. "[His] response is a slap in the face to every parent fighting to protect their kids from activist agendas in public education," she said.

Merle went on: "In Canada, parents have an uphill battle. We've been fighting this nonstop since at least 2023. All of us out loud. And these crazy rogue school boards are just absolutely committed to shoving this down the throats of little children. It's disgraceful. It's absolutely disgraceful."