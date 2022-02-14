Rebel News Banner Ad - Convoy Reports

LIVE REACTION: Justin Trudeau invokes the Emergencies Act

  • By Rebel News
  • February 14, 2022
Ezra Levant is sharing his live reaction to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's decision to invoke the Emergencies Act.

Join Rebel News LIVE on every Monday to Friday at 12 p.m. E.T. | 10:00 a.m. M.T. 

