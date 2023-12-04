LIVE UPDATES: Large pro-Israel rally on Parliament Hill in Ottawa

Jewish groups are hosting a rally in support of Israel, with organizers saying they are demonstrating for Israel's right to exist, its need to defend itself from terror and calling on the international community to continue pushing for the release of hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Earlier in the day, 17 buses failed to show up to transport Toronto-area supporters to the nation's capital, apparently following a subcontractor's decision to boycott the demonstration according to the UJA Federation of Greater Toronto.

Rebel News boss Ezra Levant and videographer Lincoln Jay are on the ground in Ottawa, speaking to attendees and covering speeches delivered at the event — including from two MPs, Liberal Anthony Housefather and Conservative Melissa Lantsman.

Follow below for updates from Parliament Hill:

Thousands here at the “rally for the Jewish people” on Parliament Hill. Trudeau, who is just up the street, refuses to attend. https://t.co/4B8Tj58QHy. pic.twitter.com/xyLKyV5pNw — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) December 4, 2023

People are gathered on Parliament Hill in Ottawa to support Israel and the hostages being held captive by Hamas.https://t.co/Y0wcvDQ0ua pic.twitter.com/IMVGmjNTXx — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) December 4, 2023

Singing the Canadian anthem at the “rally for the Jewish people” here in Ottawa. I haven’t seen a single pro-Hamas rally do the same, have you? https://t.co/4B8Tj58QHy pic.twitter.com/0G3UrONJjk — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) December 4, 2023

