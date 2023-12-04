LIVE UPDATES: Large pro-Israel rally on Parliament Hill in Ottawa

Ezra Levant is in Ottawa covering a solidarity with Israel rally, as supporters from across the country converge in Ottawa.

  • By Rebel News
  • December 04, 2023
  • News
Jewish groups are hosting a rally in support of Israel, with organizers saying they are demonstrating for Israel's right to exist, its need to defend itself from terror and calling on the international community to continue pushing for the release of hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Earlier in the day, 17 buses failed to show up to transport Toronto-area supporters to the nation's capital, apparently following a subcontractor's decision to boycott the demonstration according to the UJA Federation of Greater Toronto.

Rebel News boss Ezra Levant and videographer Lincoln Jay are on the ground in Ottawa, speaking to attendees and covering speeches delivered at the event — including from two MPs, Liberal Anthony Housefather and Conservative Melissa Lantsman.

Follow below for updates from Parliament Hill:

Canada Ottawa Israel news Canada Stands With Israel
