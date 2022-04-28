Rebel News Banner Ad - Mother's Day Merch at the Rebel News Store

LIVE UPDATES: MPP Randy Hillier's bail review taking place in Ottawa

Criminal defence lawyer David Anber is representing the Independent Lanark—Frontenac—Kingston MPP, and Anber's associate Matthew Wolfson will be live-tweeting the proceedings.

  • By Rebel News
  • April 28, 2022
  • News
LIVE UPDATES: MPP Randy Hillier's bail review taking place in Ottawa
/Sean Kilpatrick﻿
Remove Ads

The bail review of Independent MPP Randy Hillier is currently underway, following his release from jail after facing charges relating to his actions during the Freedom Convoy protest in Ottawa.

Criminal defence lawyer David Anber is representing the Lanark—Frontenac—Kingston MPP, and Anber's associate Matthew Wolfson will be live-tweeting the proceedings.

 

Ontario Canada Ottawa Randy Hillier news Convoy Reports
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
leadership election campaign redirect
  • By Rebel News

Conservative Party of Canada Leadership Election

The 2022 Conservative Party of Canada leadership election will be held on September 10, 2022, to elect the successor to Erin O'Toole. Please support our independent journalism by donating on this page.

Learn More

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.