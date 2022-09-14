PM Liz Truss shows UK Conservative party is 'all about aspiration,' says columnist Samantha Smith

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, British columnist Samantha Smith (@SamanthaTaghoy) joined Ezra to discuss U.K. politics, including the role of women in the Tory party, the rise in energy prices, and the unbanning of fracking.

On the appointment of Liz Truss as U.K. Prime Minister, Samantha commented that Truss's background "speaks to the fact that the Conservative Party is all about aspiration."

SMITH: And the fact that we managed to achieve it without any all-women shortlist or diversity quotas says a lot about the reality of diversity and equality. You can't force it. It has to happen naturally... I'm mixed-race, I'm working-class, I'm a second-generation immigrant and I would perish the thought of being handed a job because white people had been told that it wasn't for them or that men had been told that it wasn't for them, they need to step aside. I think that it only fosters a lack of aspiration in minority communities, it suggests that we can't succeed off of our own merit, that we need to have handouts, we need to have all-women shortlists, we need to be afforded special privileges in order to succeed. When in reality, women, ethnic minorities, people of different religions, they are just as capable of succeeding if given an equal playing field, rather than elevating them beyond their peers.

This is only an excerpt of yesterday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show. To watch the full episode, become a subscriber to RebelNews+.