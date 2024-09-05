Longstanding British culture and tradition under threat from Marxist revisionists

Broadcaster David Atherton discussed the positive impacts of the British empire and its enduring legacy during last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show.

Speaking about the British empire, Atherton said, "Of course individual atrocities were committed by the British empire."

"But also at the same time we exported democracy, freedom of the individual, we exported engineering, medicine. We built for example 41,000 miles of railways in India in Victorian times," he said.

THE @EZRALEVANT SHOW



Britain's proud legacy: A feature interview with David Atherton (@DaveAtherton20)https://t.co/sYDENfcxFR — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 5, 2024

Atherton also spoke about how the British empire is often painted in a negative light by woke revisionists in universities and politics.

"It's fashionable for the Marxists who are strolled through our institutions and run culture in this country to to denigrate Britain to the nth degree," he said.

Speaking further about Britain's impact on India, Atherton said, "There were Indians who thought they could go around murdering and maiming people at will, and it was the British who put a stop to it."

Atherton went on to say, "Five out of the top 10 wealthiest countries in Africa were originally part of the British empire."

"The two countries in Africa that were never conquered by Europeans, Liberia, which was settled by former slaves from America, and Ethiopia. I know Liberia is the fourth poorest country in the world. I think Ethiopia's something like the 20th poorest country in the world," he said.

Atherton concluded by emphasizing the lasting democratic systems of governance put in place by the British empire in places like Australia, Canada, and Hong Kong.