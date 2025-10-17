Lower taxes, more wealth: Newfoundland and Labrador votes for change

Voters in Newfoundland and Labrador chose to change their provincial government in this week's election. In what was a surprising upset victory, Tony Wakeham's Progressive Conservatives flipped the tables on John Hogan's Liberals, defying pollsters' expectations and giving the PC's their first win since 2011.

On this week's edition of The Gunn Show, Kris Sims from the Canadian Taxpayers Federation told Sheila Gunn Reid the “shine and the fancy words and the slogans and glossy nonsense” is wearing off of the Liberals.

“At the end of the day, working people, families like you and I grew up in, we need money; we need jobs,” she continued. “We need solid industries that have our backs, that we can always go work in.”

Good intentions, Kris said, don't “pay the mortgage,” after all.

Wakeham's PC's ran on a pro-oil and gas, pro-small business, pro-private sector platform, commented Sheila. “They really want to take a bite out of that highest unemployment rate in the entire country at 9.9%. That is a devastating unemployment rate.”

The province previously put pressure on the federal Liberals during prime minister Justin Trudeau's tenure, eventually leading to a carbon tax carve out, which helped facilitate the broad collapse of support for the consumer carbon tax.

“Good on everybody for yelling at the government loud and clear enough,” Kris said, celebrating the end of the punitive tax.

“I'm going to take this as an indication that people are still yelling at the government in Newfoundland and Labrador, and they want more change that will result in more wealth for Canada and will lower taxes.”