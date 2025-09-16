Maple Ridge mourns loss of Charlie Kirk at vigil interrupted by protesters

Approximately 300 people gathered in Maple Ridge, British Columbia, on Sunday, Sept. 14, to mourn the death of Charlie James Kirk, the co-founder of Turning Point USA, who was assassinated on Sept. 10 at Utah Valley University.

Similar to what’s occurring around the world, mourners attended an emotional candlelight vigil, held at the city centre, to honour Kirk’s legacy, pray for his family and find the courage to boldly stand for the values he championed such as freedom of speech, respect for his one’s country and the right

right to be a conservative.

The vigil was organized by local resident Leah Pillet, emceed by Susan Einerson, and featured speeches from Pastor Brent Smith of Riverside Calvary Chapel, Pastor Dave Jonsson of Belong Church, and yours truly.

The peaceful and sensitive gathering was disrupted by a small group of misguided protesters chanting slogans against “fascism” while behaving like fascists.

The disruption was brief, perhaps indicating the posse had come to its senses, and the event continued without further escalation.

The assassination of Charlie Kirk has sparked international grief, with vigils taking place not only across Canada but around the world, including in South Korea. At the same time, his death has drawn disturbing reactions from some left-wing circles, who have celebrated the gruesome killing with a reaction that has only deepened the resolve of many within the conservative movement to continue Kirk’s mission.