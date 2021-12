Marc Morano: Even the liberals are waking up to the lockdowns

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Marc Morano (Follow @ClimateDepot on Twitter) joined Ezra to talk about the liberals finally speaking up about COVID vaccine mandates and lockdowns.

Here's a bit of what Marc had to say:

“...The idea is that your rights are conditioned upon whether you are being obedient to the regime in power. And that's literally all it is. New York City now is going to be doubling down. “But here's the good news, Ezra, there are liberals who are waking up to this. “Robert F. Kennedy Jr., my new hero, a man who wanted to jail climate skeptics. Naomi Wolf, Max Blumenthal had an incredible piece about lockdowns. He talks all about how the left has just been largely silent on the greatest human rights violations on what's been going on.”

This is just an excerpt from the full Ezra Levant Show.

