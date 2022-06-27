Marco Mendicino talks misinformation, public safety, 5G, and cybersecurity

The Canadian Press / ﻿Patrick Doyle

By David Menzies PETITION: Fire Marco Mendicino Liberal Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino must resign for falsely claiming that police asked the federal government to invoke the Emergencies Act in February following the Freedom Convoy protests that took place in Ottawa. 15,766 signatures

Goal: 20,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

To begin, Mendicino claims that it is an important feature for the government to be transparent. He says that transparency is crucial to having a well-functioning society.

Marco Mendicino is using Justin Trudeau's tricks and is wearing funny socks just like him during his conversation with CIGI representatives.



ARTICLE COMING SOON at @RebelNewsOnline #cdnpolitics https://t.co/jGHdzTjgz7 pic.twitter.com/suzuldbvuc — William Diaz-Berthiaume (@wdiazberthiaume) June 27, 2022

Which is when I submitted a question in the virtual media Q & A box:

Marco Mendicino, you talk about government transparency and Canadians having trust in the government. Can citizens trust you knowing that none of the police forces requested the emergency act and yet you continue to say they did?

Predictably, Mendicino did not respond to my question, instead discussing the issue of misinformation and how the government should tackle right-wing extremism and disinformation.

The hosts then moved on to talk about the war in Ukraine. Mendicino claims that “[NATO & NORAD] are pushing back against the illegal invasion of Ukraine.”

“It is no doubt in my mind that it equals war crimes and crimes against humanity,” he states. “But we are seeing incredible solidarity for what we are doing to push back against Putin.” “[My office and I] are pushing to make sure that Putin has no place in Interpol.”

Then, when discussing the financial changes planned in Canada, Mendicino states that “there are new non-conventional ways people are investing around the world.”

“Where cryptocurrency is used for subverting law enforcement, [we] have to work very closely with the financial sector to make sure to protect the interest of Canadian citizens,” Mendicino says. He states he believes the government should heavily control and regulate cryptocurrency.

Towards the end of the conversation, the hosts move their attention to 5G.

Mendicino decides to answer the question in French at first, saying that he thinks “there are enormous opportunities with 5G, and beyond.”

Mendicino mentions that the government wants to “fortify and strength[en] the industry.” Then, he says that it is absolutely vital to talk and collaborate with the sector of 5G and beyond.

“We’re playing with one hand sort of tied behind our back,” he says. “One of the main themes I want to emphasize today is that it requires collaboration from [everyone],” says Mendicino. “If we’re being open, [we] can further strengthen the trust in our institutions.”

“I also think that because we are at this inflection point, it merits a national conversation and that’s why we’re here today. [We talk] about better transparency,” he says.

“It’s really important that not only government [but also] developers outside of the industry are really working together.”

Mendicino announces that throughout the summer he will be travelling around the country, holding discussions with Canadians about how the government can set the country up for success, both economically and internationally.

CIGI then moves one to the question period, where, yet again, the hosts skip all of my questions.

When discussing Ukraine, Mendicino takes the opportunity to praise democracy. He claims that Canadian democracy is extremely important and says he is proud that Canada is one of the most democratic and peaceful countries in the world.

The conversation ends with the hosts praising Mendicino for his efforts in helping with national security, and inviting people in attendance to share the event with their friends.

TO VIEW THE FULL CONFERENCE, CLICK HERE!