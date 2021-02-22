MASK CRIME: This is why Police crashed his HOTEL room late at night

David A was exercising alone in Perth when police detained him for not wearing a mask.

On the 2nd of February, masks were mandatory even while running.

David told police that he had a medical exemption, but it was not on him as he was exercising.

Police arrested, charged and bailed Mr A for failing to comply with health directions and giving his details.

A few days later, police returned to Mr A's hotel room to check his medical exemption and threatened the man with an additional arrest and fraud charge.

This is crazy. This is not who we are as Australians. We have to help David—and just as important, we need a court to tell police that this kind of harassment, in the name of "public health", is just not acceptable.

We've retained our excellent lawyer, Mani Shishineh, who has already won important lockdown cases like this. He'll do a great job and help restore our civil liberties.

To help us crowdfund Mani's fee, please go to FightTheFines.com.au or click here. Whether it's $10 or $100, we sure could use the help.

Once upon a time left-wing activists cared about police abusing their powers. Now they're fine with it—as long as it's done in the name of "public health".

That's why our FightTheFines.com.au project is so important: to let our fellow Australians know that they're not alone if they're worried about civil liberties. We'll be there to help those who need it. Please help us too, if you can—thanks.