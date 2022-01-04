Rebel News Banner Ad - Buy The Building

Mass formation psychosis and the 10pm COVID curfew

When Dr. Malone used the phrase “mass formation psychosis” on JRE, it became the number one trending search item in America.

  • By Rebel News
  • January 04, 2022

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, we looked at a clip from a recent Joe Rogan Experience with Dr. Robert Malone which touched on the concept of “mass formation psychosis”.

Here's a bit of what Ezra had to say about how Big Tech pushed back on Dr. Malone's theory in real time:

“When Dr. Malone used that phrase, mass formation psychosis, it became the number one trending search item in America. So Google literally stepped in, in real time, and changed the algorithm, to force negative search results to the top of their search index when people Googled that.

“They are forcing you to read criticisms of Dr. Malone. Now, he might be right and he might be wrong. But the idea that some social media intern in San Francisco, with a degree in gender studies or whatever, is in a position to censor leading scientists is shocking but no longer surprising.

