Maxime Bernier gives his take on the state of Canadian democracy and Canada Day

This past Canada Day weekend was undoubtedly an unusual one.

Avid supporters of Justin Trudeau and of the socialist leftist doctrine will claim that this was due to the freedom protesters that showed their discontent for Trudeau’s methods. Supporters of the freedom movement might say that it is due to Trudeau himself, the needless fear mongering and the unbelievably high amount of security on Parliament Hill.

Maxime Bernier, founder and leader of the People’s Party of Canada, addressed the issue, bringing up the fact that, according to him, the airport security style checkpoints were devastating for Canadian democracy.

“What I don't like today is what I am seeing right now here,” stated Bernier, pointing at the security guard on the Hill.

“It’s all intimidation. We don’t need that, and I don’t recognize my country anymore.”

Moving on to a different but related topic, Bernier addressed the fact that a man who wrote “Free Tamara Lich” on the ground with chalk was apprehended by the police and given a $1,000 fine.

Tamara Lich, one of the organizers behind the Freedom Convoy, was recently taken into custody once again by Ottawa police for allegedly violating her bail conditions. On July 8, 2022, a justice of the peace decided that she must remain in custody until July 14, 2022, when her trial begins.

“In a democracy, in a free country, you must be able to have debates and be respectful of other people that have an opinion other than yours,” he stated.

