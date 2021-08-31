Media having a hard time understanding Canadians heckling Justin Trudeau

Mainstream media outlets in Canada are having a tough time when it comes to grasping the protests that have greeted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at his campaign stops across the country. One Canadian Press story seemed particularly shaken by the jeers.

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host David Menzies shared his thoughts on the confused journalists, concluding that:

In the aftermath, the prime minister himself was asked by the almost-fainting members of the media party to weigh in on the racist and sexist insults. Seriously. The trained seals imitating journalists actually thought that Prime Minister Justin “Blackface McGroper” Trudeau occupies the high moral ground when it comes to racism and sexism? Give me a break.

